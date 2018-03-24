MPW – 23 March 2018 – Quick Results

Ruby Raze defeated Ray Rosas by countout in the main event of MPW’s March 23 show in Moorpark. Click for full results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
March 23, 2018
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA
Bulletproof over Danny Divine by DQ.
Daniel Moon over The Great Zumba.
Dr. Phil Goode over Jimi Mayhem.
Brendan Divine over Malkor.
Auntie Hydie over Pinky.
Brawlin’ Bo Cooper & Andrew Evrist over Frankie Frank & B-Minus.
Ruby Raze over Ray Rosas by DQ. Ray Rosas retains the MPW Heavyweight title.
