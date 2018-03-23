LFA – 23 March 2018 – Quick Results

Legacy Fighting Alliance held LFA 36 – Simon vs. Zani tonight in Cabazon, CA. Click for results.

Legacy Fighting Alliance

LFA 36 – Simon vs. Zani

March 23rd, 2018

Morongo Casino Resort & Spa

Cabazon, CA

*All amateur bouts are sanctioned by California Mixed Martial Arts Organization, Inc. (CAMO). All professional bouts are sanctioned by the California States Athletic Commission (CSAC). Judges at cageside were Jackie Denkin, Larry Landis, Ron McCarthy.*

Prelims

Amateur Flyweight Bout: Daniel Park (Amateur MMA Record: 3-1) defeated Anthony Roque (Amateur MMA Record: 2-3) via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 1:40 of Round 2. Park improves to 4-1. Roque falls to 2-4.

Amateur Heavyweight Bout: Juan Rubio (Amateur MMA Record: 1-0) defeated Jake Conde (Amateur MMA Record: 0-3) via TKO (Punches) at 0:18 f Round 1.

Professional Featherweight Bout: Natan Levy (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) defeated Marcus Sims (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) via Submission (Armbar) at 1:25 of Round 1. Levy climbs to 1-0. Sims falls to 0-1.

Professional Bantamweight Bout: Anthony Jimenez (MMA Record: 1-0-1) defeated Jeff Glossner (MMA Record: 1-0) via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27). Jimenez climbs to 2-0-1. Glossner falls to 1-1.

Main Card Bouts (Live on AXS TV)

Professional Middleweight Bout: Taylor Johnson (MMA Record: 2-0) defeated Corey Turner (MMA Record: 1-1) via TKO (Strikes) at 0:36 of Round 1. Johnson improves to 2-0. Turner falls to 1-2.

Professional Featherweight Bout: Tommy Aaron (MMA Record: 5-3) defeated Troy Guerrero (MMA Record: 5-1) via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 4:15 of Round 1. Aaron improves to 6-3. Guerrero falls to 5-2.

Professional Light-Heavyweight Bout: Herdem Alacabek (MMA Record: 3-0) defeated Jonathan Noriega (MMA Record: 3-0) via TKO (Strikes) at 2:19 of Round 1. Alacabek climbs to 4-0. Noriega falls to 3-1.

Professional Bantamweight Bout: Andre Ewell (MMA Record: 11-4) defeated Trent Meaux (MMA Record: 6-4-1) via KO (Strikes) at 1:41 of Round 1. Ewell improves to 12-4. Meaux falls to 6-5-1.

Professional Welterweight Bout: Christian Aguilera (MMA Record: 10-4) defeated Ricardo Seixas (MMA Record: 4-0) via KO (Punch) at 1:47 of Round 2. Aguilera improves to 11-4. Seixas falls to 4-1.

Professional Featherweight Bout: Jamall Emmers (MMA Record: 12-3) defeated Guilherme Faria (MMA Record: 15-6) via TKO (Strikes) at 1:18 of Round 3. Emmers improves to 13-3. Faria falls to 15-7.

LFA Bantamweight Championship Bout: Ricky Simon (c) (MMA Record: 11-1) defeated Vinicius Zani (MMA Record: 11-4) via TKO (Strikes) at 0:59 of Round 1. Simon improves to 11-1. Zani falls to 11-5.

Postlims

Professional Heavyweight Bout: Irvins Ayala (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) defeated Drew Chatman (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) via Disqualification (Unsportsmanlike Conduct) at 2:39 of Round 1. Ayala climbs to 1-0. Chatman falls to 0-1.

Professional Bantamweight Bout: Benji Gomez (MMA Record: 6-10) defeated Steve Swanson (MMA Record: 15-3) via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28). Gomez improves to 7-10. Swanson falls to 15-4.

Notes:

Irvins Ayala KO’d himself after a hammerfist attempt to Chatman, who was on the ground. Ayala’s chin would slam on Chatman’s knee as he was in guard, causing Ayala to lose consciousness.

Following the bout, Chatman was disqualified for doing a flip on the back of an unconscious Ayala.