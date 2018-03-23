PWG “Time is a Flat Circle” – 23 March 2018 – Results

Keith Lee defeated Chuck Taylor to win the PWG World Championship in the main event of PWG’s Time is a Flat Circle on March 23 in Los Angeles. Click for full results.



Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

Time is a Flat Circle

March 23, 2018

Globe Theater

Los Angeles, CA

Joey Janela over Rey Horus via package piledriver. [12’28]

Brody King over Douglas James, Jake Atlas, and Eli Everfly when King hit a sit down piledriver on Everfly. [13’09]

Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier over Bandido & Flamita via assisted SSP. [9’20]

Will Ospreay over Adam Brooks via Oscutter. [24’26]

Jonah Rock over Jeff Cobb via frog splash. [15’57]

Zack Sabre Jr. over Matthew Riddle. [16’56]

Keith Lee over Chuck Taylor to win the PWG World Championship. [17’28]