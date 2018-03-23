PWG “Time is a Flat Circle” – 23 March 2018 – Results

Keith Lee defeated Chuck Taylor to win the PWG World Championship in the main event of PWG’s Time is a Flat Circle on March 23 in Los Angeles. Click for full results.
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
Time is a Flat Circle
March 23, 2018
Globe Theater
Los Angeles, CA
Joey Janela over Rey Horus via package piledriver. [12’28]
Brody King over Douglas James, Jake Atlas, and Eli Everfly when King hit a sit down piledriver on Everfly. [13’09]
Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier over Bandido & Flamita via assisted SSP. [9’20]
Will Ospreay over Adam Brooks via Oscutter. [24’26]
Jonah Rock over Jeff Cobb via frog splash. [15’57]
Zack Sabre Jr. over Matthew Riddle. [16’56]
Keith Lee over Chuck Taylor to win the PWG World Championship. [17’28]
No comments yet.