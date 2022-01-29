PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022 N1 – 29 January 2022 – Results

01/29/2022

Night 1 of the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles is taking place tonight at the Globe Theater. The show is scheduled to begin at 6:00 pm PST. Live results will begin around that time.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
Battle of Los Angeles 2022 – Night One
January 29, 2022
Globe Theater
Los Angeles, CA

Battle of Los Angeles 2022 – First Round
Aramis over Rey Horus.

Battle of Los Angeles 2022 – First Round
Wheeler Yuta over Blake Christian.

Battle of Los Angeles 2022 – First Round
Buddy Matthews over JONAH.

Battle of Los Angeles 2022 – First Round
Daniel Garcia over Kevin Blackwood.

Battle of Los Angeles 2022 – First Round
Lio Rush over Jack Cartwheel,

Battle of Los Angeles 2022 – First Round
JD Drake vs. Black Taurus is underway

Still to come:

Bandido vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey
Lee Moriarty vs. Alex Shelley

