PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022 N1 – 29 January 2022 – Results

Night 1 of the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles is taking place tonight at the Globe Theater. The show is scheduled to begin at 6:00 pm PST. Live results will begin around that time.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

Battle of Los Angeles 2022 – Night One

January 29, 2022

Globe Theater

Los Angeles, CA

Battle of Los Angeles 2022 – First Round

Aramis over Rey Horus.

Battle of Los Angeles 2022 – First Round

Wheeler Yuta over Blake Christian.

Battle of Los Angeles 2022 – First Round

Buddy Matthews over JONAH.

Battle of Los Angeles 2022 – First Round

Daniel Garcia over Kevin Blackwood.

Battle of Los Angeles 2022 – First Round

Lio Rush over Jack Cartwheel,

Battle of Los Angeles 2022 – First Round

JD Drake vs. Black Taurus is underway

Still to come:

Bandido vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Lee Moriarty vs. Alex Shelley