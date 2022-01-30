PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022 N2 – 30 January 2022 – Results

Daniel Garcia defeated Speedball Mike Bailey in the finals od the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles on January 30, 2022 at the Globe Theater. Click for full results from night two of the tournament.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

Battle of Los Angeles 2022 – Night Two

January 30, 2022

Globe Theater

Los Angeles, CA

Battle of Los Angeles – Round 2

Black Taurus over Aramis.

Battle of Los Angeles – Round 2

Daniel Garcia over Alex Shelley.

Battle of Los Angeles – Round 2

Lio Rush over Buddy Mathews by DQ.

Battle of Los Angeles – Round 2

Speedball Mike Bailey over Wheeler Yuta.

Battle of Los Angeles – Semi Finals

Daniel Garcia over Black Taurus.

Battle of Los Angeles – Semi Finals

Speedball Mike Bailey over Buddy Mathews.

*Matthews replaced an injured Lio Rush

Jonah, Kevin Blackwood, Rey Horus, & Blake Christian over Bandido, JD Drake, Jack Cartwheel, & Lee Moriarty.

Battle of Los Angeles – Finals

Daniel Garcia over Speedball Mike Bailey.

Notes: This is the first time the BOLA finals have been a singles match since 2013.

Lio Rush winning by DQ was only the third time a match in PWG has been decided by DQ since 2010.