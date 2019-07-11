PWG announces Jake Atlas as the ninth entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles

Jake Atlas has been announced as the ninth entrant in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles. This will be his first BOLA.

Coming out of Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy in Bell Gardens, Jake Atlas was the 2017 Southern California Rookie of the Year. He made his PWG debut on March 23, 2018, at Time is a Flat Circle. Since then, he has made three additional PWG appearances, most recently in a three-way match against Brody King and Jungle Boy at Mystery Vortex VI on May 10, 2019.

This past weekend Atlas made it to the finals of PWR and APW’s King of the Indies tournament, losing to Dragon Lee. Atlas is the current PCW Ultralight, APW Junior Heavyweight, and Santino Bros. Heavyweight Champion.

Atlas is the second wrestler to come out of Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy to participate in a Battle of Los Angeles, joining Brody King who took part in the 2018 tournament.

PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles will be taking place at the Globe Theater in Los Angles on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, September 19, 20, and 22. There will be no event on September 21. Night one on September 19 will be the first Thursday night event in the promotion’s history.

So far nine of the twenty-four entrants have been announced:

A-Kid Jonathan Gresham Darby Allin Artemis Spencer Mick Moretti Orange Cassidy Bandido Caveman Ugg Jake Atlas

BOLA is a single-elimination tournament that takes place over three nights. Nights one and two will feature six first-round matches each, with the second round through finals taking place on night three. The finals will be a three-way elimination match; with the winner of the tournament earning a match for the PWG World Championship.

This year’s BOLA will be the second straight to take place at The Globe Theater and fifteenth overall. Jeff Cobb won last year’s tournament, defeating Bandido and Shingo Takagi in the finals. Other prior winners include Cima, Kenny Omega, Joey Ryan, El Generico, and Adam Cole. Ricochet is the only two-time winner of the tournament to date.

PWG has been announcing one entrant per day leading up to their sixteenth-anniversary event, Sixteen, on July 26. First-round matches and the on-sale date for tickets will be announced at a later time.