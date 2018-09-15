PWG Battle of Los Angeles n2 – 15 September 2018 – Results

CIMA & The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) defeated Bandido, Flamita, & Rey Horus in the main event of night 2 of PWG’s 2018 Battle of Los Angeles. Click for full results.
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
2018 Battle of Los Angeles – Night 1
September 14, 2018
Globe Theater
Los Angeles, CA
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
Trevor Lee over Marko Stunt via double stomp. [9’11]
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
Jonah Rock over Sammy Guevara by submission. [12’14]
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
Robbie Eagles over DJZ by submission. [11’54]
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
Jeff Cobb over Darby Allin via suplex over the ropes into the ring. [9’57]
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
Shingo Takagi over Ilja Dragunov via Made in Japan. [16’20]
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
WALTER over Timothy Thatcher via lariat. [18’05]
CIMA & The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) over Bandido, Flamita, & Rey Horus. [11’49]
