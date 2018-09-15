PWG Battle of Los Angeles n2 – 15 September 2018 – Results

CIMA & The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) defeated Bandido, Flamita, & Rey Horus in the main event of night 2 of PWG’s 2018 Battle of Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

2018 Battle of Los Angeles – Night 1

September 14, 2018

Globe Theater

Los Angeles, CA

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match

Trevor Lee over Marko Stunt via double stomp. [9’11]

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match

Jonah Rock over Sammy Guevara by submission. [12’14]

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match

Robbie Eagles over DJZ by submission. [11’54]

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match

Jeff Cobb over Darby Allin via suplex over the ropes into the ring. [9’57]

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match

Shingo Takagi over Ilja Dragunov via Made in Japan. [16’20]

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match

WALTER over Timothy Thatcher via lariat. [18’05]

CIMA & The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) over Bandido, Flamita, & Rey Horus. [11’49]