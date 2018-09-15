D6W – 15 September 2018 – Quick Results

Richie Slade defeated Matt Vandagriff to become the D6W Champion in the main event of Destination 6 Wrestling’s event in Barstow, CA. Also n the show, D’Marco Wilson defeated Koto Hiro. Click for results.
Destination 6 Wrestling
September 15, 2018
Barstow, CA
Ateu, Freddy Hellmuth, and Freddy Flores defeated Steven Andrews, Ryan Ramos, and Super Green
Oso Loco defeated Hellkid
Azreal defeated Rudy
Ashley Grace defeated Auntie Hydie to become the D6W Women’s Champion
Voodoo Master defeated Daniel Moon
Sam Knight defeated Sean Black
D’Marco Wilson defeated Koto Hiro
Richie Slade defeated Matt Vandagriff to become the D6W Champion.
