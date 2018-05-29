PWG Announces the Lineup for Threemendous V on July 13

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the lineup for their fifteenth anniversary show, Threemendous V, taking place on July 13, 2018 at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles. This will be the promotion’s second show at The Globe Theater after their Time is a Flat Circle event on March 23, 2018.

The main event of Threemendous V will feature the Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz) making their second defense of the PWG World Tag-Team titles when they face the Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson). The Young Bucks are the most decorated tag-team in PWG history, having held the Tag-Team titles four times for a combined 2053 days, or over five and a half years. The Rascalz captured the titles from the Chosen Bros. on April 20, 2018 in a three-way match that also involved the Young Bucks. This will be the fourth time the Young Bucks have been on one the promotion’s Threemendous events, tying Joey Ryan for the most appearances.

The show’s semi-main event will see Brody King face PWG World Champion WALTER in a non-title match. This will be the second time the two wrestlers have met in the ring, after facing each other in a tag-team match when WALTER’s Ring Kampf defeated King’s Violence Unlimited.

Other matches announced for the event are Matthew Riddle facing Marty Scurll, Dalton Castle versus David Starr, Rey Fenix taking on Trevor Lee, Rey Horus versus Penta El Zero M, and Jeff Cobb versus Joey Janela. As currently scheduled, this will be the first single-night PWG event in over a year without a wrestler making their debut in the promotion.

Threemendous V will be taking place at The Globe Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, July 13, 2018 with a scheduled bell time of 8:00 p.m. PDT. Tickets for the event will go on sale Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. PDT at prowrestlingguerrilla.com.