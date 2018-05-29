NXT Returning to Southern California in July

Earlier today WWE confirmed our May 28, 2018 report that its NXT brand will be doing a tour that includes non-televised events in San Diego and Riverside in July. NXT will be running at Viejas Arena in San Diego on July 26, 2018 and at the Riverside Municipal Auditorium in Riverside on July 27. 2018.

The July 26 event in San Diego will be the second time the brand has held an event in the city, having last visited on May 6, 2017. The last NXT event in San Diego is notable as it was Tye Dillenger’s last NXT show before being moved to the main WWE roster full time. That show’s main event saw Tye Dillinger and Hideo Itami team up to defeat Bobby Roode and Andrade “Cien” Almas.

On July 27 NXT will be making its fourth appearance at the Riverside Municipal Auditorium in Riverside. No other Southern California city has held more than two NXT brand events (Los Angeles will be holding its third NXT event when it holds NXT Takeover on November 17, 2018 at The Staples Center). The most recent NXT Event to be held at the Riverside Municipal Auditorium was on November 11, 2017.

No lineup has been announced for the events.

Tickets go on sale on June 1, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. PDT at NXTTickets.com. Presale will begin for American Express cardholders on May 30, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. PDT and the coded presale will begin on May 31, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. PDT.

This will be the sixth time an NXT tour has held events in Southern California since October 2016. There will also be NXT events in Las Vegas, NV on July 28, 2018 and Phoenix, AZ on July 29, 2018 as part of this tour.