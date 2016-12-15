NXT LIVE – December 15th 2016 – Results

NXT returned to Southern California on December 15th with a main event that saw the team of Shinsuke Nakamura and Tye Dillenger defeat Andrade Almas and Bobby Roode. Click for complete results from NXT Riverside.

NXT

Riverside Municipal Auditorium

December 15th 2016

Riverside, CA

No Way Jose def. Riddick Moss with a cross neckbreaker slam

Liv Morgan def. Aliyah with an STO

Patrick Clark def. Tino Sabbatelli via Superkick

Wesley Blake came out and insulted the fans then challenged Clark to a match

Patrick Clark def. Wesley Blake via Superkick

NXT Women’s Championship:

Asuka def. Ember Moon via Crossface Chicken Wing to successfully retain the championship

NXT Tag-Team Championship:

D.I.Y. (Johnny Gargano & Tomasso Caimpa) def. The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) as Gargano made Dawson submit to successfully retain the championships

“The Drifter” Elias Sampson def. Oney Lorcan by pinfall with his feet on the ropes

Samoa Joe makes his way to the ring and says that he isn’t cleared to complete tonight & gives the state of California some love, except the city of Riverside. He will be at ringside for the main event.

Main Event Tag-Team Match:

“The Perfect 10” Tye Dillinger & NXT Champion Shinskue Nakamura def. Andrade “Cien” Almas & “The Glorious” Bobby Roode as Nakamura hit his Kinshasa on Almas for the win