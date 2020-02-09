WWE NXT – 09 February 2020 – Results

Keith Lee, Johnny Gargano, Tomaso Ciampa, and Velveteen Dream defeated Undisputed Era in the main event of the February 9th NXT Live event in Riverside, CA. Click for full results.

WWE NXT

February 9, 2020

Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Riverside, CA

Pete Dunne & Matt Riddle over Austin Theory & Dorian Mak. [8’07]

Damian Priest over Cameron Grimes. [7’27]

Jordan Devlin over KUSHIDA to retain the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship. [11’58]

Rhea Ripley & Candice LeRae over Dakota Kai & Jessi Kamea. [9’17]

Angel Garza over Shane Thorne. [9’02]

Bianca Belair over Tegan Nox. [6’46]

Keith Lee, Johnny Gargano, Tomaso Ciampa, & Velveteen Dream over Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish, & Kyle O’Reilly). [17’56]