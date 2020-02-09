Lineup announced for PCW Ultra’s Future Now on March 27

PCW Ultra has announced the lineup for their next event, Future Now, on March 27, 2020, in Wilmington, CA. The event will feature seven matches, including all four PCW Ultra Championships being defended, and a rare Southern California appearance by former ECW World Champion Shane Douglas.

Hammerstone, who defeated Mil Muertes for the PCW Ultra Championship at the promotion’s Anniversary 2020 event on January 10, will be making his first title defense at Future Now against the debuting Chris Dickinson. This will be the first singles match between the two wrestlers.

Warbeast (Jacob Fatu and Josef Samael), who are the longest-reigning tag-team champions in the history of the western United States, are scheduled to make their 21st title defense at Future Now. They will face the Jurassic Express team of Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt. This will mark only the second time AEW’s Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt have teamed in Southern California. The only previous time they teamed in the area was as part of a trios match with Jungle Boy on August 21, 2019, at a Bar Wrestling event in Los Angeles. Originally Super Panda was set to team with Luchasaurus, but he had to withdraw due to injury.

After defeating Sumie Sakai for the title at Anniversary 2020, Ruby Raze will make her first defense of the PCW Ultra Women’s Championship at Future Now, facing her tag-team partner and occasional enemy Vipress. This will be the PCW Ultra debut for Vipress.

Douglas James became the first two-time PCW Ultra Light Champion at Anniversary 2020 when he defeated Jake Atlas and Dom Kubrick in a triple-threat match. At Future Now he will face the returning Adam Brooks in a first time meeting.

Former ECW and XPW World Champion Shane Douglas will be wrestling in only his second match in Southern California, and first singles match, since 2003 at Future Now. He will be facing Blood Hunter, who faced Sabu at Anniversary 2020. He last wrestled in the region for PWG during a legends battle royal in 2011. His last singles match in the area was a DQ loss to Justin Credible on March 1, 2003.

Rounding out the card will be Sinn Bodhi versus Bestia 666 and Dom Kubrick taking on Mecha Wolf.

Here is the complete lineup for PCW Ultra’s Future Now:

Hammerstone (c) vs. Chris Dickinson for the PCW Ultra Championship.

Warbeast (c) vs. Jurassic Express for the PCW Ultra Tag Team Championship.

Ruby Raze (c) vs. Vipress for the PCW Ultra Women’s Championship.

Douglas James (c) vs. Adam Brooks for the PCW Ultra Light Championship.

Shane Douglas vs. Blood Hunter.

Sinn Bodhi vs. Bestia 666.

Dom Kubrick vs. Mecha Wolf.

PCW Ultra’s Future Now will be taking place on March 27, 2020, at the ILWU Memorial Hall in Wilmington, CA. Bell time is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. with a meet and greet available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and range from $40.00 to $100.00.