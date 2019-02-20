Matches announced for Wrestle Summit on March 29

PCW Ultra has announced the full lineup of matches for Wrestle Summit on March 29, 2019, in Wilmington, CA. The event will include eight matches, featuring 26 wrestlers representing six different promotions. Five of the eight matches will be championship matches, with six different championships on the line.

The main event for Wrestle Summit will be Shane Strickland making his second defense of the PCW Ultra Championship against Mil Muertes. Despite both wrestlers having been regulars in Lucha Underground, this will be the first meeting between the two. The match will only be the second non-Lucha Underground Southern California wrestling appearance for Mil Muertes, who also wrestles as El Mesias, since 2009. This match will also be the third time Mil Muertes has challenged for a championship in Southern California, having won the prior two (Lucha Underground and WSX). Strickland will be representing PCW Ultra while Mil Muertes is wrestling as an independent.

The DEFY World Championship will be defended in Southern California for the first time at Wrestle Summit, as Artemis Spencer will be defending against Zachary Wentz. This will be the first meeting between the two wrestlers. Spencer is representing Defy and Wentz is representing Impact Wrestling.

Both the PCW Ultra and Defy Tag-Team Championships will be on the line in a winner-take-all tag-team three-way match. Warbeast (Josef and Fatu) will be defending the PCW Ultra Tag Team Championship while The One Percent (Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs) will defend the Defy Tag Team Championship. Sent2Slaughter (Shawn Donavan and Danny Maff) will be in the match as independents. This will be the thirteenth title defense for Warbeast. The One Percent has yet to defend their titles as of press time.

Jake Atlas will be making his first defense of the PCW Ultra Ultralight Championship at Wrestle Summit. He will be facing Dezmond Xavier and Adam Brooks in a triple-threat match. This will be Atlas’ first meeting with either opponent. Xavier will be representing Impact Wrestling and Brooks is representing Australia’s Melbourne City Wrestling.

The final championship match taking place at Wrestle Summit will be for Caleb Konley’s Wrestling Revolver Scramble Championship. He will be defending the title in a five-way against Douglas James, Randy Myers, Kikutaro, and Happy Man. James will be representing PCW Ultra, Myers is representing Defy, and Kikutaro and Happy Man are wrestling as independents.

Rounding out the card will be three non-title matches. John Hennigan and Taya Valkyrie will team and represent Impact Wrestling against Tessa Blanchard and Daga, who will be representing PCW Ultra, in an intergender tag-team match, Sami Callihan (Wrestling Revolver) will face Brian Cage (Impact), and Trey Miguel (Impact) will take on Jungle Boy (AEW).

Here is the full card:

Shane Strickland (c) vs. Mil Muertes for the PCW Ultra Championship.

Artemis Spencer (c) vs. Zachary Wentz for the Defy World Championship.

Warbeast (c) vs. The One Percent (c) vs. Sent2Slaughter for the PCW Ultra and Defy Tag Team Championship.

Jake Atlas (c) vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Adam Brooks for the PCW Ultra Ultralight Championship.

Caleb Konley (c) vs. Douglas James vs. Randy Myers vs. Kikutaro vs. Happy Man for the Wrestling Revolver Scramble Championship.

John Hennigan and Taya Valkyrie vs. Daga and Tessa Blanchard.

Brian Cage vs. Sami Callihan.

Trey Miguel vs. Jungle Boy.

Wrestle Summit will also feature a pre-show meet and greet, including an appearance by Kevin Sullivan, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Bell time is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale at WrestleSummit.com and range from $30.00 to $100.00.