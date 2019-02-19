OCCW cancels upcoming events

Orange County Championship Wrestling has canceled their upcoming live events, including this Saturday’s event, Heartbreak City, which was slated to take place in Westminster, CA.

The promotion has also announced the cancelation of their second annual “Bushido Cup” tournament. OCCW’s 2nd annual Bushido Cup was slated to be held sometime in March.

OCCW’s Heartbreak City was originally slated to feature a battle royal with Royal Rumble rules. The winner of the match would’ve gone on to face the OCCW Champion at a later date.

OCCW’s next event is currently scheduled for Saturday, March 30th at the American Legion Post #716 in Los Alamitos, CA.

The promotion released the following statement yesterday afternoon on their Facebook page regarding the show cancelations:

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT It is with great regret that we must inform the fans of Orange County Championship Wrestling that we have to reschedule and relocate this years Heartbreak City as well as the Bushido Cup Tournament. Due to unfortunate circumstances beyond our control, we had no choice but to take this step. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause the fans as well as the wrestlers. We will honor tickets that have already been purchased for the new date or refunded if you so wish.

At the moment, OCCW is one of two promotions that are currently based out of the Orange County area. The promotion is also the only promotion based in Orange County that holds events on a regular basis. The only other promotion that currently holds events in Orange County is the Gold Coast Federation, which began promoting events last year.

OCCW’s last event, Cage Match 3, was held on January 12th, 2019 at the American Legion Post #716 in Los Alamitos, CA. Every match at the event took place inside of a steel cage. Click here to read a review of the event.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for news and updates.