Updated lineup for Combat Jiu-Jitsu Fight Night on Friday

Friday night’s Combat Jiu-Jitsu Fight Night event in El Monte, CA has undergone huge changes to its four-man, one-night absolute division tournament.

In the first-round of the CJJ absolute division tournament, Bellator veteran and IBJJF No-Gi World Champion Stephen Martinez of Peerless Jiu-Jitsu will face off against multi-time ADCC Champion Yuri Simoes of the Caio Terra Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Association.

In the other first-round match of the CJJ absolute division tournament, EBI 17 winner Jon “Thor” Blank of 10th Planet Bethlehem will go up against UFC and Bellator veteran “King” Kevin Casey of Rickson Gracie Jiu-Jitsu. The winner will then go on to face the winner of Marinez/Simoes later on that night in the tournament finals.

Combat Jiu-Jitsu Fight Night’s absolute division tournament was originally slated to feature former UFC Heavyweight Champions Josh Barnett, Fabricio Werdum, multi-time EBI winner Gordon Ryan, and Rustam Chsiev.

Combat Jiu-Jitsu Fight Night will also feature a special CJJ superfight between ADCC, IBJJF, Abu Dhabi, and EBI Female Bantamweight champion Beatriz “Bia” Mesquita taking on Kayla Patterson of Atos Jiu-Jitsu. Other superfights scheduled for the event include Kyle Boehm of 10th Planet Phoenix vs. Hunter Colvin of Triton Fight Center, and Rey De Leon of 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu vs. Elijah Tagalog of Gracie Barra Carlsbad

The event will also feature a Submission-Only, eight-man jiu-jitsu bantamweight tournament. The winner of the tournament will earn a spot in the bantamweight bracket of EBI 19. Competitors scheduled to take part in the tournament include UFC veterans Marlon Vera, Marco Beltrán, and Brandon Moreno.

The rules of Combat Jiu-Jitsu are a blend of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts. Combat Jiu-Jitsu allows competitors to use open-palm strikes on their opponents when the match is on the ground. Striking while standing, however, is illegal. Competitors can win CJJ matches by submission, knockout, or in an overtime period under EBI rules.

Combat Jiu-Jitsu Fight Night takes place on February 22nd, 2019 at Florentine Gardens in El Monte at 7:00 PM PST. Tickets for Combat Jiu-Jitsu Fight Night are currently available at Eventbrite.com. Combat Jiu-Jitsu Fight Night will also be streaming live on UFC Fight Pass.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for news and updates.