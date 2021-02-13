Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 4 – 13 February 2021 – Results

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 4 aired tonight via iPPV from Los Angeles and Jeff Cobb defeated his Dickinson by TKO in the main event. Click for complete results from the event.

Game Changer Wrestling

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 4

Aired February 13, 2021

Los Angeles, CA

Diego Perez over Gil Guardado by submission.

Calder McColl over Royce Isaacs by submission.

Superbeast over Bad Dude Tito Escondido by submission.

JR Kratos over Alex Coughlin by TKO.

Kal Jak over Nolan Edward by TKO.

Tom Lawlor over Simon Grimm by TKO.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. over Calvin Tankman by submission.

Jeff Cobb over Chris Dickinson by TKO.