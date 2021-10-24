GCW War Ready – 23 October 2021 – Results

Minoru Suzuki defeated Nick Gage in the main event of GCW’s War Ready on October 23, 2021 in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Game Changer Wrestling

War Ready

October 23, 2021

Ukrainian Cultural Center

Los Angeles, CA

Allie Katch over Gringo Loco, Lucas Riley, ASF, Matt Vandagriff, Gaston, JTG, and Eli Everfly.

Alex Zayne over Jonathan Gresham.

Ninja Mack over Arez.

Chris Dickinson and Starboy Charlie over Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau.

AJ Gray over Dark Sheik.

Jordan Oliver vs Nick Wayne ended in a No Contest.

GCW Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoes over Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) to become new champions.

Effy over Psycho Clown.

Minoru Suzuki over Nick Gage.