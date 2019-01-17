Josh Barnett, Fabricio Werdum, Gordon Ryan to compete at Combat Jiu-Jitsu Fight Night in El Monte, CA

Combat Jiu-Jitsu Fight Night takes place on February 22nd, 2019 in El Monte, CA featuring former UFC Heavyweight Champions Josh Barnett and Fabricio Werdum, as well as Jiu-Jitsu star Gordon Ryan competing in a one-night tournament to crown the first-ever Combat Jiu-Jitsu Absolute Champion.

Combat Jiu-Jitsu Fight Night will feature an absolute division, four-man Combat Jiu-Jitsu tournament. In the first round of the Combat Jiu-Jitsu Fight Night tournament, ADCC, IBJJF, and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Fabricio Werdum will go up against ADCC, IBJJF, and four-time Eddie Bravo Invitational champion Gordon Ryan.

In the other first-round Combat Jiu-Jitsu Fight Night tournament match, IBJJF and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett will go up against Russian grappling standout Rustam Chsiev. The winner of Barnett/Chsiev will go on to face the winner of Werdum/Ryan later in the night in the tournament finals.

The event, which is being promoted by Eddie Bravo, was originally scheduled to be held in Monterrey, Mexico. It will now be taking place at Florentine Gardens in El Monte, CA.

The rules of Combat jiu-jitsu are a blend of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts. Combat Jiu-Jitsu allows competitors to use open-palm strikes on their opponents when the match is on the ground. Striking while standing, however, is illegal. Competitors can win CJJ matches by submission, knockout, or in an overtime period under EBI rules.

Combat Jiu-Jitsu Fight Night will also feature a Submission-Only, eight-man jiu-jitsu tournament. The winner of the tournament will earn a spot in the bantamweight bracket of EBI 19.

Combat Jiu-Jitsu Fight Night takes place on February 22nd, 2019 at Florentine Gardens in El Monte at 7:00 PM PST. Tickets for Combat Jiu-Jitsu Fight Night are currently available at Eventbrite.com. Combat Jiu-Jitsu Fight Night will also be streaming live on UFC Fight Pass.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for news and updates.