FIST Combat – 17 January 2019 – Quick Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 01/17/2019

Rocketboy D’Marco Wilson (who entered the tournament in the finals) defeated Ryan Kidd and Hunter Freeman in the finals of FIST Combat’s King of SoCal tournament on January 17 in La Mesa. Click for full results.

FIST Combat
January 17, 2019
Jolt’n Joes
La Mesa, CA

Inframundo vs. Anton Carrillo vs. Alastair goes to a no contest.

Dylan Kyle Cox over Cody Devine.

Ryan Walker & Motros vs. Dirty Doug & Dark Usagi goes to a no contest.

Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera) over Anthony Idol & Randy Order to retain the FIST Combat Tag Team Titles.

Couch Potato Carl vs. Nick Lovin goes to a no contest.

Rocketboy D’Marco Wilson over Ryan Kidd and Hunter Freeman to win the King of SoCal tournament.
-Order of elimination 1) Hunter Freeman 2) Ryan Kidd.

Notes: Ryan Kidd was a replacement for Royce Isaacs and D’Marco Wilson was placed in the tournament when Matt Vandagriff and Michael Hopkins pulled out. Ryan Kidd had been previously eliminated in the tournament’s first round.

