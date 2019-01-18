Bar Wrestling announces lineup for their January 31 event

Coming off a surprise appearance by The Elite on January 16, Bar Wrestling has announced the lineup for Bar Wrestling 29: Four Touchdowns in a Single Game on January 31, 2019, in Baldwin Park. The event will be headlined by The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix) facing Dagas y Diamantes (Tessa Blanchard and Daga).

After defeating DoomFly at Bar Wrestling 28, Tessa Blanchard and Daga cut a promo where they challenged The Lucha Brothers to a match on January 31 in Baldwin Park. This will the first appearance of the Lucha Brothers in Bar Wrestling since Bar Wrestling 12 on May 17, 2018. It will also be the first time Tessa Blanchard has faced either Rey Fenix or Penta El Zero M.

There is also another tag-team match scheduled for Bar Wrestling 29 that features a team of siblings. The Worldwide Underground (Taya Valkyrie and PJ Black) will be taking on the brother and sister team of Maxx Stardom and Diamante. The match will be Diamante’s second appearance in Bar Wrestling, after being defeated by Nicole Savoy on October 17, 2018, and will be the debut for Stardom in the promotion.

Jake Atlas will be making his Bar Wrestling return when he faces Brian Cage. Atlas made his debut for the promotion on December 31, 2018, in a four-way match that was won by Cage and also featured Ryan Taylor and Dan Barry. Cage is the winningest wrestler in Bar Wrestling history, with 17 victories to date.

Also taking place at Bar Wrestling 29 will be a four-way match between Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, Andy Brown, and Aaron Solow; a eight-man tag match with RockNES Monsters (Yuma and Kevin Martenson), Tyler Bateman, and Watts versus Joey Ryan, Ray Rosas, Brandon Cutler, and Ryan Taylor; and a singles-match with Heather Monroe facing Kiera Hogan.

Here is the full lineup for Bar Wrestling 29: Four Touchdowns in a Single Game:

The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) vs. Dagas y Diamantes (Tessa Blanchard & Daga)

Brian Cage vs. Jake Atlas

Worldwide Underground (Taya Valkyrie & PJ Black) vs. Maxx Stardom & Diamante

Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy vs. Andy Brown vs. Aaron Solow

RockNES Monsters (Yuma & Kevin Martenson), Tyler Bateman, & Watts vs. Joey Ryan, Ray Rosas, Brandon Cutler, & Ryan Taylor

Heather Monroe vs. Kiera Hogan

Bar Wrestling 29: Four Touchdowns in a Single Game is taking place at American Legion #241 in Baldwin Park, CA. Bell time is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. Tickets cost $25.00 in advance at $40.00 at the door and are available now at Brown Paper Tickets.