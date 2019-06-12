Bar Wrestling – 12 June 2019 – Results

Jake Atlas, Heather Monroe, and Dom Kubrick defeated Joey Ryan, Sonny Kiss, and Taya Valkyrie in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s Sashay Away on June 12 in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Bar Wrestling

Bar Wrestling 37: Sashay Away

June 12, 2019

Bootleg Theater

Los Angeles, CA

RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK) over Brandon Cutler & Andy Brown.

Watts over Luchasaurus.

Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) over DoomFly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly).

Scorpio Sky over Tyler Bateman.

Team Sea Stars (Delmi Exo & Ashley Vox) over PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas).

Jake Atlas, Heather Monroe, & Dom Kubrick over Joey Ryan, Sonny Kiss, & Taya Valkyrie.