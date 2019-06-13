Nick Gage versus Jimmy Havoc announced for GCW’s Joey Janela’s Escape from LA on August 9

Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Nick Gage will be defending his GCW World Championship against Jimmy Havoc at Joey Janela’s Escape from LA on August 9, 2019, in Los Angeles. This will the time the two wrestlers have faced each other.

Nick Gage has held the GCW World Championship since Matt Tremont for the title on December 16, 2017. In that time Gage has made over twenty successful defenses of the title, including three in Southern California. In Southern California, Gage retained the title against David Arquette, Brody King, and Alex Colon.

Jimmy Havoc, who has signed with All Elite Wrestling, will be making his California debut at Joey Janela’s Escape from LA. Havoc was previously scheduled to appear in the region on a Blackcraft Wrestling card, but that show was canceled a week before it was scheduled.

The match being for the GCW World Championship is dependent on Nick Gage retaining the title until the event. He has several scheduled defenses prior to August 9, 2019.

Also announced for Joey Janela’s Escape from LA is ECW and FMW legend Masato Tanaka. He will be making his first appearance in Southern California since 2007 when he appeared on an Inoki Dojo event. This will be his third Southern California appended overall.

Other wrestlers announced as appearing at Joey Janela’s Escape from LA includes Jungle Boy, LAX (Santana and Ortiz), Nate Webb, Mance Warner, and Dustin Thomas.

Joey Janela’s Escape from LA will be taking place at the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles. The Ukrainian Culture Center originally opened as a movie theater in 1924 and features an Art Deco ballroom that was the site of many legendary concerts in the 1970s Hollywood punk rock scene. This will be the first time the venue has hosted a pro-wrestling event.

Tickets for the event are at JoeyEscapes.Eventbrite.com. Bell time is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. The event will also be available live via iPPV on Fite.TV and available for purchase later on DVD through Smart Mark Video.