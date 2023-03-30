Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport – 30 March 2023 – Results

Timothy Thatcher defeated Josh Barnett in the main event of Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 on March 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results from the event.
Game Changer Wrestling
Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9
March 30, 2023
Ukrainian Cultural Center
Los Angeles, CA
Jeff Cobb over Calder McColl.
Erik Hammer over Calvin Tankman.
Marina Shafir over Killer Kelly.
Kota Ibushi over Speedball Mike Bailey.
Bad Dude Tito Escondido over Yuya Uemura.
Davey Boy Smith Jr. over JR Kratos.
Royce Issacs over Johnny (Morrison) Bloodsport.
Jon Moxley over Alex Coughlin.
Timothy Thatcher over Josh Barnett.
