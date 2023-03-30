Santino Bros – 30 March 2023 – Results

Santino Bros. held their California Love event as part of the 2023 Collective at the Ukrainian Cultural Center. The main event saw Che Cabrera defeat Willie Mack to retain the Santino Bros. Championship. Click for full results.

Santino Bros.

California Love

March 30, 2023

Ukrainian Cultural Center

Los Angeles, CA

Kidd Bandit over Eli Everfly.

Ray Rosas over Koto Hiro, Big Dic Hoss Hogg, El Primohenio Trebeca, Richie Coy, and Alec Tomas to become the #1 contender for the Santino Bros. Inner City Championship.

Bateman over Rico Dynamite.

Dom Kubrick & Lucas Riley over The Bomb Squad (Cameron Gates & The DKC).

Bad Dude Tito Escondido over Matt Vandagriff.

Delilah Doom over Heather Monroe and Johnnie Robbie to retain the Santino Bros. Inner City Championship.

Che Cabrera over Willie Mack to retain the Santino Bros. Championship.