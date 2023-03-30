Relentless Wrestling – 29 March 2023 – Results

Speedball Mike Bailey, TJP, and Jakob Austin Young defeated Tom Lawlor, Matt Vandagriff, and Kal Jak in the main event of the March 29 Relentless event in Los Angeles. Click for full results from the event.

Relentless Wrestling

March 29, 2023

Don Quioxte

Los Angeles, CA

Keita Murray over Danny Limelight, Andrew Everett, Adam Brooks, Robert Martyr, and Jai Vidal.

Simon Miller vs. Zicy Dice goes to a double-DQ.

Effy, Allie Katch, & Dark Shiek over Drexl, Warhorse, & Chase James.

Keita Murray over Chris Bey and Alan Angels to win the Pacific Northwest Championship.

Funnybone over Vinnie Massaro.

Billie Starkz over ACT Yasukawa, Kidd Bandit, and Brooke Havok.

Speedball Mike Bailey, TJP, & Jakob Austin Young over Tom Lawlor, Matt Vandagriff, & Kal Jak.

