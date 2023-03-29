Pandemonium Pro – 29 March 2023 – Results

Speedball Mike Bailey won the Rumble Riot to capture the Pandemonium Pro Wrestling Championship in the main event of their Mania Week event, Best Damn Thing in Los Angeles. After the match, Ishmael Vaughn cashed in his Golden Ticket to Hollywood and defeated Bailey to win the title. Click for full results from the event.

Pandemonium Pro Wrestling

Best Damn Thing

March 29, 2023

Don Quixote

Los Angeles, CA

Jack Cartwheel over Andrew Everett.

Heather Monroe & Steph Delander over Kidd Bandit & Maki Itoh.

Yuya Uemura over Matt Vandagriff, Jack Evans, and Adam Brooks.

Simon Miller over Ishmael Vaughn.

DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) over Most Violent (Funnybone & Drexl).

Johnny (Morrison) Hollywood over Masha Slamovich to retain the Pandemonium TV Championship.

Speedball Mike Bailey wins the Rumble Riot to become the inaugural Pandemonium Pro Champion.

-Entrants: Sandra Moone, TY Ray, Enoch and Chris Nasty, JTG, Cant Stop Jamal, B-Boy, Honest Jon, Chris Bey, Nina and Koto Hiro, Dark Shiek, Act Yasukawa and Aspyn Rose, Robert Martyt, Dan Evans, Alan Angels, Wicked Wickett, PJ Black, Effy and Allie Katch, Billy Starkz and Brogan Finley, Brooke Havoc, Super Beast, Richie Coy, Darwin Finch, Juicy Finau, Chase James, Jordan Cruz, Amira, Warhorse, Sonico, Speedball Mike Bailey.

-Ishmael Vaughn cashes in his Golden Ticket to Hollywood and challenges Speedball Mike Bailey.

Ishmael Vaughn over Speedball Mike Bailey to win the Pandemonium Pro Championship.