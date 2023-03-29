Dark Arts Entertainment – 29 March 2023 – Results

Dark Arts Entertainment held their Monster Mania event on March 29, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. Kal Jak defeated Simon Miller to win the Haitch Championship in the show’s main event. Click for full results.

Dark Arts Entertainment

Monster Mania

March 29, 2023

Don Quioxte

Los Angeles, CA

Santana Jackson over Mixtape Loggons and Drexel.

Galena Del Mal over Duke and Jamie Holly.

Superbeast & Crystal White over Chris Nasty & Phalex.

M4 over Bovie.

Riv, Funnybone & Mecha Wolf over Marcus Mathers, Executioner, & Zeb Saint One.

Kidd Bandit & Black Swan over Chupacabra & Mike Rayne.

Hammerstone over Edge Stone.

Kal Jak over Simon Miller to win the Haitch Championship.