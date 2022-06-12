Pandemonium Pro Wrestling – 12 June 2022 – Results

Kidd Bandit defeated Honest John to win the Pandemonium TV Championship in the main event of Pandemonium Pro Wrestling’s June 12 event in Burbank, CA. Click for full results.

Pandemonium Pro Wrestling

June 12, 2022

JLFX Studios

Burbank, CA

Cameron Gates won a scramble.

Yuya Uemura over Richie Coy.

Jai Vidal & Dark Shiek over over CSJ & Ty Ray.

Ishmael Vaughn over Kevin Blackwood.

RJ Santos over Chris Nastyy in a dog collar match.

Hellman Rosecrown over Alan Angels.

Kidd Bandit over Honest John to become the Pandemonium TV Champion.