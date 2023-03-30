WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow – 30 March 2023 – Results

El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Black Taurus and Komander to retain the AAA Mega Title in the main event of the 2023 WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Show at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles on March 30. Click for full results.

WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow

March 30, 2023

Globe Theater

Los Angeles, CA

Blake Christian over Michael Oku. (18:21)

Bryan Keith & KENTA over Christopher Daniels & Tom Lawlor. (23:43)

Ultimo Dragon over Negro Casas. (11:11)

Aramis, Galeno Del Mal & Rey Horus over Arez, Laredo Kid & Latigo. (14:03)

Hyper Misao, Mizuki, Shoko Nakajima, Yuki Aino & Yuki Kamifuku over Hikari Noa, Miu Watanabe, Nao Kakuta, Raku & Rika Tatsumi. (14:21)

Shigehiro Irie over Speedball Mike Bailey. (7:57)

United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) over Time Machine (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin & KUSHIDA). (16:35)

El Hijo del Vikingo over Black Taurus and Komander to retain the AAA Mega Title. (12:42)