Changes announced for Bar Wrestling’s Pickle Jar Hero on May 30

Bar Wrestling announced yesterday, that due to an injury Eddie Kingston would be unable to compete at the promotion’s May 30 event in Baldwin Park, Pickle Jar Hero. Kingston was scheduled to face Tyler Bateman in the show’s main event. Bateman will now be facing Darby Allin, who has been added to the event as Kingston’s replacement.

Bar Wrestling is also promoting an announcement from Joey Ryan in regards to his future at Pickle Jar Hero. It has been recently reported that WWE had been in contact with Ryan along with speculation that he could be joining All Elite Wrestling. Ryan has been promoting a “farewell to the indies tour” t-shirt, with May 30 being the last date the shirt will be available as well.

Pickle Jar Hero will also feature Australia based Shazza McKenzie’s third Southern California pro-wrestling appearance. She will be facing Taya Valkyrie in a first-time meeting. While Bar Wrestling doesn’t put importance on wins and losses, with a victory Taya Valkyrie will have the most wins in the promotion’s history. She is currently tied with Brian Cage at 20 apiece.

The third match announced for May 30 is the 2018 Southern California Tag-Team of the Year DoomFly (Eli Everfly and Delilah Doom) facing The Bomb Baes (Jake Atlas and Heather Monroe). All four wrestlers have faced each other multiple times, though this will be the first tag-team match-up between the two teams.

Priscilla Kelly, Jungle Boy, Brandon Cutler, Ryan Taylor, Los Luchas, RockNES Monsters, Luchasaurus, PPRay, Watts, and Andy Brown are also scheduled to appear.

Bar Wrestling 36: Pickle Jar Hero is taking place at American Legion #241 in Baldwin Park, CA. Bell time is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. Tickets cost $25.00 in advance at $40.00 at the door and are available now at Brown Paper Tickets.