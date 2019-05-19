Michelada Rumble – 18 May 2019 – Quick Results

The 2019 Michelada Rumble was held yesterday at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia. There were several wrestling matches along with the other festivities. Click for results.

Amazona & Power Baby over Uncle Chaz & Portro Roman.

Vulcana over Viva Van.

PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) over Crazy Chickens (Chicken 1 & Chicken 2).

Piloto Suicida over Sin Limite Jr to win the Michelada Rumble Light Heavyweight Championship.

Shamu Jr. over Ultimo Shamu.