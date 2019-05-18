Fight Night At The Gardens Casino – 18 May 2019 – Quick Results

Roy Englebrecht Promotions presented Fight Night At The Gardens Casino at the Gardens Casino in Hawaiian Gardens, CA, featuring a night of Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts. Click for results from the MMA portion of the event.

Roy Englebrecht Promotions

Fight Night At The Gardens Casino

Mau 18th, 2019

The Gardens Casino

Hawaiian Gardens, CA

Geoffrey Mellor (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) defeated Jerome Buchanan (MMA Record: 1-4) via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 4:24 of Round 1. Mellor climbs to 1-0. Buchanan falls to 1-5.

Jason Edwards (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) defeated Taif Harris (MMA Record: 0-1) via T.K.O. (Doctor Stoppage) a 5:00 of Round 1. Edwards climbs to 1-0. Harris falls to 0-2.