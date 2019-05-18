AWS – 18 May 2019 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 05/18/2019

Mercedes Martinez defeated Nicole Savoy to retain the AWS Heavyweight Championship in the main event of AWS Ladies Night #3 on May 18 in South Gate. Click for full results.

Alternative Wrestling Show
Ladies Night #3
May 18, 2019
American Legion #335
South Gate, CA

Simone Sherie over Leslie Iris via frog splash. [6’42]

Vipress & Miranda Alize over Heather Monroe & Aerial Monroe via flatliner followed by a Shinning Wizard. [9’05]

Rosemary over Ashley Vox via neckbreaker. [9’04]

Zoe Lucas over Delmi Exo via submission to retain the Phoenix of RISE Championship. [8’20]

Shotzi Blackheart over Cheerleader Melissa and Ruby Raze to win the AWS Women’s Championship. [12’14]

Taya Valkyrie over Jake Atlas via Road to Valhalla. [13’18]

Hector Canales, Watts, Suede Thompson, Fidel Bravo, & Jesse James over Buggy Nova, Sandra Moone, Ayoka Muhara, & Desi Derata. [23’37]

Mercedes Martinez over Nicole Savoy via fisherman’s buster to retain the AWS Heavyweight Championship. [24’14]

