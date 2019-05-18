SoCal Taco Fest 2019 – 18 May 2019 – Quick Results

Unicornio & The Tacofest Kid defeated Mortiz & Terror Azteca in a 2/3 Falls match at the SoCal Taco Fest in San Diego, CA. Click for results. Also on the show, The Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido, Rico Dynamite, & Che Cabrera) defeated 8-Bit Lit (Michael Hopkins, KC Douglas, and Juan Mattioli)
SoCal Taco Fest
May 18th, 2019
Waterfront Park
San Diego, CA
Sexy Rose & Sexy Jehri defeated Motros Jungle & Veinom in a 2/3 Falls match.
Satan & Mini Satan defeated Kaka Meng & Nightmare Azteca in a 2/3 Falls match.
Motros Jungle defeated Huracan in a 2/3 Falls match.
The Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido, Rico Dynamite, & Che Cabrera) defeated 8-Bit Lit (Michael Hopkins, KC Douglas, and Juan Mattioli).
Unicornio & The Tacofest Kid defeated Mortiz & Terror Azteca in a 2/3 Falls match.
Thanks to Chris Duncan for the results.
