AOW – 18 May 2019 – Quick Results

Alpha Omega Wrestling ran in Twentynine Palms, CA. Click for results.
Alpha Omega Wrestling
May 18th, 2019
Elks Lodge
Twentynine Palms, CA
Steven Andrews defeated Eric Watts via disqualification to retain the AOW Championship.
Ashley Grace defeated Mondo Rox.
Ricky Tenacious defeated Rudy Rogers.
The Blind Man Army (Mad Dog Milhouse & Ryan J Morals) vs. Ruben Iglesias & Simon Lotto ended in a double count out.
Ricky Mandel defeated Johnny Kai.
American Oni & Sexy Chino defeated Mathias Starkey Trey Matthews & Daniel Moon.
Steven Andrews defeated Rudy Luna to retain the AOW Championship.
