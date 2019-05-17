RISE – 17 May 2019 – Results

Rosemary defeated Cherry Bomb in a steel cage match for the main event of RISE Luminous on May 17 in South Gate. Click for full results.
RISE
Luminous
May 17, 2019
American Legion #335
South Gate, CA
Dark Match
Viva Van over Auntie Hydie via kick. [4’03]
Dust over Vipress via double stomp. [5’08]
Shotzi Blackheart over Miranda Alize via submission. [9’25]
Big Mama over Ruby Raze via second rope Earthquake splash. [6’26]
Team Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo), Cheerleader Melissa, & Nicole Savoy over Shades of Blonde (Heather Monroe, Laura James, Taya Valkyrie, & Simone Sherie) in an elimination match.
Order of elimination: 1) Sherie by Savoy [4’46], 2) Savoy by Valkyrie [6’25], 3 & 4) Cherrleader Melissa and Valkyrie by count out, [8’00], 5 & 6) Monroe and James via double submission [14’25]
Madison Rayne over Mercedes Martinez via RayneDrop. [9’18]
Zoe Lucas over Aerial Monroe to retain the Phoenix of RISE Championship. [11’31]
Rosemary over Cherry Bomb via spear in a steel cage match. [14’45]
