RISE – 17 May 2019 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 05/17/2019

Rosemary defeated Cherry Bomb in a steel cage match for the main event of RISE Luminous on May 17 in South Gate. Click for full results.

RISE
Luminous
May 17, 2019
American Legion #335
South Gate, CA

Dark Match
Viva Van over Auntie Hydie via kick. [4’03]

Dust over Vipress via double stomp. [5’08]

Shotzi Blackheart over Miranda Alize via submission. [9’25]

Big Mama over Ruby Raze via second rope Earthquake splash. [6’26]

Team Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo), Cheerleader Melissa, & Nicole Savoy over Shades of Blonde (Heather Monroe, Laura James, Taya Valkyrie, & Simone Sherie) in an elimination match.
Order of elimination: 1) Sherie by Savoy [4’46], 2) Savoy by Valkyrie [6’25], 3 & 4) Cherrleader Melissa and Valkyrie by count out, [8’00], 5 & 6) Monroe and James via double submission [14’25]

Madison Rayne over Mercedes Martinez via RayneDrop. [9’18]

Zoe Lucas over Aerial Monroe to retain the Phoenix of RISE Championship. [11’31]

Rosemary over Cherry Bomb via spear in a steel cage match. [14’45]

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "RISE – 17 May 2019 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.