Britt Baker Returns at RISE 2 Jan 27, Title Shot at AWS Jan 28!

Fresh off the heels of making history as the first Women’s Champion in the company’s 16 year history last night at IWC in BRITTsburgh, PA, Britt Baker is set to make her return to RISE at RISE 2 – ASCENT January 27 in South Gate, California! Britt will be in in-ring competition with an opponent yet to be determined.

RISE fans remember Britt was also part of the historic #FP0R at RISE 1, the match to determine the First Phoenix of RISE Champion. That contest saw Kate Carney, Delilah Doom and Britt vying for the championship, won that night by the reigning Phoenix of RISE Angel Dust.

Delilah Doom challenges Angel Dust for the Phoenix of RISE Championship at RISE 2. The matchmakers of RISE felt this only fitting as Delilah was neither pinned or made to submit in #FP0R.

However, the same can be said for Britt! So, in addition to competing in a match at RISE 2 – ASCENT, Britt Baker will challenge for The Phoenix of RISE Championship January 28 in South Gate, California, taking on whoever holds the title coming out of January 27!

Welcome back, Britt Baker!

Tickets still available for RISE 2 – ASCENT: $15 Front Row, $10 Second Row and $5 General Admission. Act fast for Front Row as they are nearly sold out! Get your RISE 2 tickets at pipeline.ecwid.com!

And don’t miss another amazing AWS Promotions Event “Don’t Bring Your Replica Title to Our Show!” It all goes down January 28! Tickets and information: facebook.com/AWSPROMOTIONS.