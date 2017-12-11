AWS Women’s Championship to be defended in Osaka, Japan

Kris Wolf will be making her first AWS Women’s Championship title defense against Scarlett Bordeaux in Osaka, Japan. The match will take place on Stardom’s show on December 22nd at Osaka City Higashinari Kumin Center.

Kris Wolf defeated Nicole Savoy for the AWS title at December 2nd’s AWS’ Again No Presents for Christmas: Final Battle, ending Nicole Savoy’s 434 day reign as champion. This will mark the second time the AWS Women’s Championship has been defended in Japan. Hudson Envy defended the title against Cheerleader Melissa on July 19, 2015, also in Osaka.

This will also mark the first time a Southern California based championship will be defended in Japan since Twisted Sisterz (Thunder Rosa and Holidead) defended Vendetta Pro’s International Tag-Team titles against Queen’s Quest (HZK and Momo Watanabe) at Stardom’s December 22, 2016 show at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall.

The AWS Women’s Championship was created in 2009 and was first awarded to Candice LeRae when she defeated Erica D’Erico and Morgan in the finals of the first AWS Women’s Tournament. The title was regularly defended throughout 2009 and 2010, but was largely inactive after Christina Von Eerie won the title for a second time on March 21, 2010. Between March 2010 and March 22, 2014 the title was only defended 6 times. Hudson Envy would win the title on March 22, 2014 and made 12 successful title defenses in her 917 day reign, by far the most defenses by any wrestler.

Nicole Savoy won the title from Hudson Envy on September 24, 2016, but due to injury was not able to make a title defense until July 29, 2017. In total Nicole Savoy had 2 successful title defenses.

While Kris Wolf will be making her first title defense in Japan, it has not yet been announced when she will be making her return to AWS to defend the title.

Stardom’s December 22nd show in Osaka, including the AWS Women’s Championship match, will be made available on Stardom’s streaming service, Stardom World.