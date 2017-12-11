Legacy Fighting Alliance announces LFA 30 in Costa Mesa on 1/12/18

Legacy Fighting Alliance returns to Southern California for LFA 30 on January 12th, 2018 in Costa Mesa, CA.

LFA 30 – Millender vs. Barnes is set to be headlined by a welterweight clash between Southern California based fighters and Bellator veterans as Curtis Millender is scheduled to face Nick Barnes.

Fighting out of Anaheim, Curtis Millender (MMA Record: 13-3) will go into this fight on a fight fight winning streak. During the streak, Millender won championships in local MMA promotions California Xtreme Fighting and Fight Club OC. Millender’s upcoming bout at LFA 30 will also mark the third straight LFA main event fight for Millender after defeating Kevin Holland at LFA 13 in February, and Matthew Frincu at LFA 24 in October.

His opponent, Wyoming born and San Diego based Nick Barnes (MMA Record: 12-2) will also be in his third straight headlining bout. In his previous bout, Barnes defeated Chad Curry at LFA 20 in August. Barnes will be going into this bout having won three of his last four fights.

LFA 30 – Millender vs. Barnes takes place at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, CA on January 12th, 2018. LFA 30 will air live on AXS TV at 6 PM PST. Tickets will be available at CageTix.com.

