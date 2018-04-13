Combate Americas – 13 April 2018 – Quick Results

Combate Americas presented Combate Estrellas 1 at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, CA, featuring the MMA debut of multi-division world champion boxer Amanda Serrano. Jose Alday defeated John Castaneda in the televised main event. Click for results.

Combate Americas

Combate Estrellas 1

April 13th, 2018

The Shrine Expo Hall

Los Angeles, CA

*All bouts are sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC). Judges scoring the action at cage side were Michael Bell, David Rathgeber, and Chris Crail.*

Prelim Bouts (Streamed live on Facebook)

Joey Ruquet (MMA Record: 5-1) defeated Keith Carson (MMA Record: 6-4) via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 4:18 of Round 1. (Referee: Frank Trigg) Ruquet improves to 5-1. Carson falls to 6-5.

Gabriel Green (MMA Record: 7-2) defeated Javier Garcia (MMA Record: 3-0) via Technical Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 1:03 of Round 3. (Referee: Mike Beltran) Green improves to 8-2. Garcia falls to 3-1.

Rafael Garcia (MMA Record: 5-0) defeated Chase Gibson (MMA Record: 6-2) via Majority Decision. (Referee: Frank Trigg) (29-28, 29-28, 28-28). Garcia climbs to 6-0. Gibson falls to 6-3.

Main Card Bouts (Aired live on Univision & Univision Deportes Network)

Jose Estrada (MMA Record: 4-1) defeated Rudy Morales (MMA Record: 5-6) via TKO (Strikes) at 1:42 of Round 2. (Referee: Frank Trigg) Estrada improves to 5-1. Morales falls to 5-7.

Corina Herrera (MMA Record: 3-4) vs. Amanda Serrano (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) ends in a Draw.

(Referee: Mike Beltran) (Chris Crail: 28-28, Michael Bell: 28-28, David Rathgeber: 28-28) Herrera goes to 3-4-1. Serrano goes to 0-0-1.

Jose Alday (MMA Record: 10-3-1) defeated John Castaneda (MMA Record: 16-3) via Split Decision (Referee: Mike Beltran) (29-28, 29-28, 27-30). Alday improves to 11-3-1. Castaneda falls to 16-4.

Postlim Bouts

Michael Reyes (MMA Record: 3-4) defeated Heinrich Wassmer (MMA Record: 6-2) via Unanimous Decision. (30-27, 29-28, 29-28). Reyes improves to 4-4. Wassmer falls to 6-3.

Erick Gonzalez (MMA Record: 7-2) defeated Danny Ramirez (MMA Record: 6-3) via TKO at 3:15 in Round 1. Gonzalez improves to 8-2. Ramirez falls to 6-4.