SoCal Pro – 14 April 2018 – Quick Results

SoCal Pro

Eleventh

April 14, 2018

Oceanside Boys & Girls Club

Oceanside, CA

Ryan Kidd over Destro to win the SoCal Pro Golden State title.

Hunter Freeman wins the Cash in the Case Rumble.

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over Ballard Bros. (Shannon Ballard & Shane Ballard) to win the SoCal Pro Tag Team titles.

Lucha Brothers (Penta el Zero M & Rey Fenix) over Bestia 666 & Lil’ Cholo.

Juventud Guerrera over SoCal Crazy.

Andy Brown over Ricky Mandel in a cage match to win the SoCal Pro Heavyweight title.