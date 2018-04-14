CWFH – 14 April 2018 – Quick Results

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood held a special television taping in Wenchou, China on April 14. Nick Aldis defeated Colt Cabana to retain the NWA Worlds Heavyweight title in the main event. Click for full results.

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood

April 14, 2018

Wenzhou Tiyu Center

Wenchou, China

Lin over Vito Toscani.

Liu over Shannon “The Cannon” Ritche via DQ in a MMA rules match.

Heather Monroe over Barbi Hayden.

Reno Scum (Luster the Legend and Adam Thornstowe) over Watts & Alex Chamberlin to retain the United Wrestling Network Tag Team Championship.

Nick Aldis over Colt Cabana to retain the NWA Worlds Heavyweight title.

Credit: Alliance Wrestling