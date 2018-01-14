CWFH – 14 January 2018 – Quick Results

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood held their first television tapings of 2018 on January 14 in Port Hueneme. Click for spoilers for upcoming episodes.

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood

January 14, 2018

Oceanview Pavilion

Port Hueneme, CA

Bad Dude Tito Escondido over Karl Fredericks in a non-title match.

Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend) over PAC 3 (Dan Joseph & Dylan Bostic) to retain the UWN Tag-Team titles.

Scorpio Sky over Chris Bey in a non-title match.

PP3 Quarter Finals

Ju Dizz over Kevin Kondron.

Tyler Bateman over Gajo.

PP3 Quarter Finals

Royce Issacs over Ricky Mandel.

Rancheros (Rogelio & Raul) over Spirts and the Stars (Espiritu & Astro Viajero).

PP3 Quarter Finals

Suede Thompson over Richie Slade.

PP3 Quarter Finals

Andy Brown over Tomaste.

Ray Rosas over Dicky Mayer and Watts to become the number one contender for the UWN Television title.