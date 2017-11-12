CWFH – 12 November 2017 – Quick Results

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood held their latest television tapings on November 12th in Port Hueneme. The tapings included Tim Storm defending the NWA Worlds Heavyweight title against Nick Aldis. Click for spoilers.

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood

November 12, 2017

Oceanview Pavilion

Port Hueneme, CA

Devin Sparks & Royce Issacs over Lucas Riley & Falco [Jake Atlas] to qualify for the PP3 Cup [4’15]

Rancheros (Rogelio [Che Cabrera] & Raul [Rico Dynamite]) over PAC3 (Dylan Bostic & Dan Joseph) by DQ [1’54]

Chris Bey over Mikey O’Shea [4’25]

Bad Dude Tito Escondido over Ty Matthews in a non-title match [4’34]

Suede Thompson over Brody King, Tyler Bateman, and Peter Avalon to qualify for the PP3 Cup [8’24]

Julius Coleman [Ju Dizz] over Ray Rosas to qualify for the PP3 Cup [12’25]

Andy Brown over Espiritu, Rogelio, and Raul to qualify for the PP3 Cup [4’17]

Tim Storm over Nick Aldis to retain the NWA Worlds Heavyweight title [14’52]

Classic Connection (Levi Shapiro & Buddy Royal) over Zicky Dice & Alonzo Alvarez [4’23]

Dicky Mayer over Dan Joseph, Dylan Bostic, and Coach Flexo in a gauntlet match [12’25]

Tomaste over Ryan Taylor [4’52]

Kevin Kondron & Richie Slade over Astro Viajero [Adrian Quest] & Thomas [4’47]

Watts over Royce Issacs [11’58]