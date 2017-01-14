SoCal Pro – 14 January 2017 – Quick Results

Mike Camden defeated Tommy Wilson, Anthony Idol, and Ju Dizz in an elimination match to retain the SoCal Pro Heavyweight title at their January 14th show. Also PBR defeated Anchors Away to retain the SoCal Pro tag-team titles. Click for full results.

SoCal Pro

January 14, 2016

Boys and Girls Club

Oceanside, CA

Pre-show Match

Dark Usagi over Snake

Ryan Kidd over Ricky Mandel and Dirty Doug to win the SoCal Pro Golden State title [8’28]

Destro over Chris Kadillak [8’19]

SoCal Crazy over Bestia 666 [10’43]

PBR (Ryan Walker & Hunter Freeman) over Anchors Away (Ryan Stone & David E. Jones) to retain the SoCal Pro tag-team titles. Anchors Away must retire. [23’18]

Mike Camden over Anthony Idol, Tommy Wilson, and Ju-Dizz to retain the SoCal Pro Heavyweight title [27’58]

Order of elimination: 1) Ju Dizz by Mike Camden [11’02], 2) Tommy Wilson by Mike Camden [17’53], 3) Anthony Idol by Mike Camden [27’58]