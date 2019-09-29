SoCal Pro – 28 September 2019 – Results

Ju Dizz defeated Daga to retain the SoCal Pro Heavyweight Championship in the main event of SoCal Pro’s September 28 event in Vista, CA. Click for full results.

SoCal Pro

Super Clash

September 28, 2019

Boys & Girls Club of Vista

Vista, CA.

Ricardo Rodriguez & Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera) over Anton Carillo, Rickey Mandel, & Dirty Doug.

Eddie Islas over Nick Lovin.

Tanner Black over Ryan Kidd.

Anthony Idol over Willie Mack.

Fidel Bravo over Puma King to retain the SoCal Pro Golden State Championship.

Ju Dizz over Daga to retain the SoCal Pro Heavyweight Championship.

Credit: Jason Doering