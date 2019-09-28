Ground Zero – 28 September 2019 – Results

Andy Brown defeated Tony Deppen to retain the Ground Zero Championship in the main event of Ground Zero’s September 28 event in Imperial Beach, CA. Click for full results.

Ground Zero

Mama Said Knock You Out

September 28, 2019

Imperial Beach Sports Complex

Imperial Beach, CA

Alonzo Alvarez over Darwin Finch by submission. [7’54]



B-Boy over RJ Santos and Hyde. [13’25]



PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) over The Millennials (Brendan Divine & Danny Divine) and 8 Bit Lit (Michael Hopkins & J2 Mattioli). [12’01]



Mike Camden over Ruby Raze. [6’02]



Adrian Quest over Douglas James, Danny Limelight, Matt Vandagriff, and Anthony Gangone. [11’49]



True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over Eli Everfly & Lucas Riley. [11’54]



Hunter Freeman over Terex. [7’53]



Ray Rosas over Peter Avalon and Orange Cassidy. [9’09]



Andy Brown over Tony Deppen to retain the Ground Zero Championship. [17’03]