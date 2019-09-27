MPW – 27 September 2019 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 09/27/2019

Brendan Divine and Chuck Mercer went to a non-contest in the main event of MPW’s September 27 event in Chatsworth, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Millennium Pro Wrestling
Sound of Silence
September 27, 2019
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA

Jax Cannon over The Great Zumba.

Diego Valens & Frankie Frank over Michael Hopkins & J2 Mattiolli.

Robin Shaw over Dr. Phil Goode.

Pirahnacanrana over Ray Rosas, Danny Divine, and Dustin Daniels.

Daniel Moon over Peter Avalon.

Brendan Divine vs. Chuck Mercer went to a no-contest.

