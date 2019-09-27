MPW – 27 September 2019 – Results

Brendan Divine and Chuck Mercer went to a non-contest in the main event of MPW’s September 27 event in Chatsworth, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

Sound of Silence

September 27, 2019

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Jax Cannon over The Great Zumba.

Diego Valens & Frankie Frank over Michael Hopkins & J2 Mattiolli.

Robin Shaw over Dr. Phil Goode.

Pirahnacanrana over Ray Rosas, Danny Divine, and Dustin Daniels.

Daniel Moon over Peter Avalon.

Brendan Divine vs. Chuck Mercer went to a no-contest.