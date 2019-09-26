Nick Gage to defend GCW title versus Jake Atlas at Slime Language

Game Changer Wrestling announced earlier tonight that Nick Gage will defend his GCW World Championship against Jake Atlas on November 8, 2019. The match will be part of the promotion’s Slime Language event in Los Angeles, CA.

The match between Gage and Atlas will be the first singles match between the two wrestlers. They were in the same match once prior, both taking part in the Greatest Clusterfuck Battle Royal during Joey Janela’s Spring Break 3 in New Jersey this past April.

Gage has held the GCW World Championship since defeating Matt Tremont for the title on December 16, 2017. A reign of 650 days as of press time. Gage’s defense against Atlas will be the fifth time the title has been defended in California. Gage has successfully defended the title in the state against David Arquette, Brody King, Alex Colon, and Jimmy Jacobs.

Also announced for Slime Language is Japanese death match wrestler Toshiyuki Sakuda. A regular with Big Japan Pro Wrestling, this will be the California debut for Sakuda.

Other wrestlers that have been announced for Slime Language include Alex Zayne, Blake Christian, EFFY, Mance Warner, Tony Deppen, and Chris Dickinson.

Slime Language will mark second time GCW has run at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles. GCW previously held an event at the venue on August 9, 2019, with Joey Janela’s Escape From Los Angeles. At the event,Nick Gage defeated Jimmy Havoc to retain the GCW World Championship in the main event.

The Ukrainian Cultural Center is located at 4315 Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles, CA. The venue originally opened as a movie theater in 1924 and was known for hosting punk rock concerts in the 1970s.

Tickets for Slime Language can be purchased at GCWSlime.Eventbrite.com. Bell time is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

GCW’s Slime Language will also be available live via iPPV on Fite.TV and available for purchase later on DVD through Smart Mark Video.

